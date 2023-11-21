Early black friday deals are already live, you’ll find tons of deals available right now on the latest smartphones. One of the best deals that catches our eyes is worth mentioning here. Amazon is offering a straight 42% discount on the Moto Edge 2023 smartphone, bringing it to the lowest we have seen so far. Right now, the Edge 2023 is available on Amazon with a whopping $250 discount on the original price ($599), bringing it down to $349.

A direct rival to the Pixel 8 was unveiled last month to the market. The Moto Edge 2023 is an all-rounder midrange smartphone with flagship-level features in its price range. Its solid features and beautiful body design make it the best midrange smartphone option in top phones of 2023 and it is now available at the new discounted price.

Why you should buy the Moto Edge 2023

Motorola Edge 2023 flaunts a stunning 6.6-inch FHD+ display with 144Hz refresh rate support ensuring a smooth and responsive scrolling experience. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7030 processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It offers snappy and fast performance while multitasking and gaming.

Under the hood, the device houses a massive 4,400mAh battery that easily lasts a day on a single charge. The 68W fast wired charging support charges the smartphone o to 100% within just 30 minutes.

As for lenses, Motorola packs some solid camera specs in its mid-range phone including a 50MP primary camera. The main unit is joined by a 13MP ultrawide lens that captures brilliant shots even in low-light conditions.

For instance, the Edge 2023’s direct rival the Pixel 8 costs just $100 more than the Edge 2023 ($599). If you can afford to spend a hundred dollars more then Pixel 8 is an outstanding choice. You get exceptional camera performance, solid UI experience, seven years of long-term support, and much more. At the moment, the Pixel 8 128GB variant retails at $699 but Amazon has slashed $150 off its original price.