The special edition of the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion has been unveiled at the Pantone Color of the Year 2023 Reveal Event. It makes its North American debut as the year draws to an end.

The most spectacular thing about the device is that Motorola is the only OEM to offer a phone that features the Pantone Color of the Year 2023. Interestingly, the company is involved in a multi-year partnership with Pantone in the smartphone segment.

The Edge 30 Fusion was previously launched in select European and Latin American countries.

Good design

The device blends performance and beauty with flagship-level features. It is breathtakingly slim, and the design is sophisticated as it boasts Viva Magenta. That’s the new Pantone Color of the Year 2023.

This special edition Motorola Edge 30 Fusion is paired with the new Moto Buds 600 ANC in Pantone to create a striking pair and a new wardrobe staple.

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion key specs

The display is 6.55 excellent for viewing your favorite entertainment n “fluid vibrance from edge to edge.” Also, the refresh rate is 144 Hz contributing to smoother streaming, scrolling, and gaming. It performs faster too.

It arrives pOLED & HYDRO+ that offers deeper blacks, sharper details, and infinite contrast. The cinema-quality Dolby Atmos sound is great for improved sound. In addition, the battery power is 4400 mAh able to sustain the device for the day.

Check out more important features below.

Operating System – Android 12

Internal storage – 256GB

Processor – Snapdragon 888+ 5G

Expandable storage – Up to 1TB microSD card

Memory (RAM) 12GB

Battery size – 4400mAh

Resolution – FHD+ (2400 x 1080) 402ppi

Weight – 175g

Rear camera – 50MP + 13MP

Front Camera – 32MP

You can find more materials regarding the device online.

The Motorola Edge 30 Fusion is chosen for its balance of performance and beauty. Furthermore, users can find inspiration for everyday adventures as it packs flagship-level performances

Price & availability

The device will be available in the U.S. starting December 12. Lastly, availability is exclusive to Motorola.com as a GSM unlocked device for $799.99. It will also be available in Lazuli Blue for $699.99.