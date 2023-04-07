Motorola has recently announced the Motorola Edge 40 Pro smartphone in the global market but the brand hasn’t revealed the vanilla model i.e the Edge 40 alongside the Edge 40 Pro. According to the reports, the Edge 40 will soon launch globally though we don’t have an exact launch timeframe. A reliable tipster reveals the first look of the upcoming Edge 40 smartphone.

The leaked renders suggest the Edge 40 smartphone will come in four color options- Viva Magenta, Nebula Green, Lunar Blue, and Eclipse Black.

According to leaks, the upcoming Motorola Edge 40 will feature a 6.55-inch FHD+ OLED panel with a 144Hz refresh rate. For optics, the smartphone is expected to feature a 50MP Primary camera (with OIS support) paired with a 13MP Ultrawide shooter and a 2MP macro lens. It will come with a 32MP selfie snapper. It will be equipped with an under-display fingerprint sensor for faster access.

The Edge 40 is reportedly to have a MediaTek Dimesity 8020 chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It will boot the Android 13 operating system out of the box. The device is expected to come with a large 4,400mAH battery with support for 68W wired fast charging as well as 15W wireless charging. Both the acrylic and faux leather versions will have an IP68 water and dust resistance rating.

Leaks suggest that the Edge 40 will be priced at around €899 (~$980) in the European market. The brand hasn’t confirmed the details about when the Edge 40 will launch on the market.