Motorola Edge Plus comes to Verizon on May 14

Verizon on Wednesday announced it will soon carry the Motorola Edge Plus smartphone. As the latest handset from Motorola, it’s a flagship experience with 5G support and its highest resolution camera yet.

The Motorola Edge Plus will retail for $41.66 a month over 24 months on Verizon Device Payment, with an all-in price of $1,000. But, because it’s a brand new phone, there will be plenty of ways for prospective buyers to save money.

New Verizon customers who switch to the carrier and trade in their old phone can get up to $700 toward the handset if they sign up for Verizon Unlimited. Current subscribers are not to be left out in the cold, though, as they can also take advantage of some savings.

Here’s a quick breakdown of what Verizon’s offering in the way of promotions on the Motorola Edge Plus.

Customers who get a new line of service on select Unlimited plans can save up to $550 on a new Motorola edge+ with an applicable trade-in.

Additionally, customers who switch from another carrier to a select Verizon Unlimited plan get a $150 Verizon e-gift card for a total savings of up to $700. Plus get a Verizon Stream TV, an Amazon Echo Dot and smart plug on us.

Current Verizon customers on select Unlimited plans can save up to $250 on a new Motorola edge+ with an applicable trade-in when you upgrade.

Verizon Unlimited customers also get 12 months of free Disney+ service, giving you access to Disney's vast collection of films and television shows, including Pixar, Star Wars and Marvel blockbusters.