Motorola Razr 40 Ultra debuts in China

Motorola has officially introduced its latest foldable smartphone in China- the Moto Razr 40 Ultra. The company’s latest foldable brings notable improvements over its predecessor. Motorola added a specious cover screen on the back side of the foldable which looks quite premium and eye-catchy. Have a look at the detailed specs and price of the Moto Razr 40 Ultra smartphone.

Razr 40 Ultra sports a 6.9-inch FHD+ LTPO pOLED main display with a 165Hz variable refresh rate and a 3.6-inch FHD+ pOLED cover screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. You can also access some apps including maps, music player, camera, and more directly from the cover screen just like the OPPO Find N2 Flip foldable. In terms of performance, Motorola hasn’t offered any upgrades, you’ll get the same Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor from last year’s Razr model. It packs up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The smartphone runs on Android 13 based on MYUX UI on top.

The foldable smartphone features a dual rear camera setup at the back- a 12MP primary camera joined by 13MP ultrawide shooter with an SK Hynix Hi1336 sensor and it has a 32MP selfie snapper for selfies and video chats. The front camera is equipped with the OmniVision OV32B40 sensor. The smartphone’s hinge holds the panel at 45° ~120° that offers interesting angles to take photos and for durability, Motorola says the hinge should last 400,000 unfolds.

Moto Razr 40 Ultra houses a 3,800mAh battery with 33W turbo power fast charging support as well as 5W wireless charging support. Other highlights of the Razr 40 ultra include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, IP52 water, and dust resistance rating, and HDR10+ support. The smartphone weighs just 188 grams and is 6.99mm thick when open and 15.1mm when closed.

The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra kicks off at CNY 5,699 (~$801/₹66,080) for the base 8/256GB model while the 12/512GB variant retails at CNY 6,499 (~$913/₹75,300). The smartphone is now available for pre-order and sale starting from June 5 in China via Motorola’s official website. Motorola offers three beautiful color options- Infinite Black, Viva Magneta, and Glacier Blue.