Motorola may be gearing up for the launch of Razr Pro and Razr Lite two new foldable phones later this year. Earlier reports suggest that the Razr Pro 2023 was tipped to launch as Razr Plus 2023. The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra was recently spotted on the Geekbench listing and also other listing sites such as the TDRA certification website, Chinese CQC website, and Canadian REL certification website.

Motorola’s new Razr 40 Ultra foldable smartphone will be launching soon in every market though the brand hasn’t revealed any details about the upcoming foldable smartphone. The Geekbench listing suggests the Razr 40 Ultra has a Motorola XT2321-1 model number. The smartphone will run on Android 13 based on MyUX 5.

Furthermore, the Razr 40 Ultra will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM, under the hood. The phone scored 1285 and 3810 points in Geekbench’s Single core and multi-core tests.

Leaks suggest that the upcoming Razr Pro foldable phone will feature a large cover display which will be bigger than the recently launched OPPO Find N2 Flip which sports a 3.26-inch cover display. The main screen is expected to feature a 6.7-inch OLED foldable display with a 144Hz refresh rate.

For optics, you’ll get to see a Dual rear camera setup at the back just like another flip smartphone on the market. And for selfies, the device is likely to feature an under-display selfie camera. The smartphone is likely to house a 3640mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Currently, the Find N2 Flip is the only foldable smartphone that has a 4300mAh maximum battery capacity.

