Motorola has just revealed its latest addition to the Razr family, introducing two new devices that combine style and premium specifications for a balanced smartphone experience. The new releases, the Motorola Razr+ 2023 and the Motorola Razr 2023, aim to cater to slightly different user preferences while maintaining the iconic flip design that the Razr series is known for.

The top-level takeaway from Motorola’s new Razr family 2023 is the combination of style and cutting-edge technology in the form of two distinct devices.

See Also: Motorola announces Razr 40 Ultra for China

The Motorola Razr+ 2023 caters to users who seek an interactive and expressive smartphone experience, offering an unrivaled external display, powerful performance, and versatile cameras. On the other hand, the Motorola Razr 2023 targets users who desire the iconic foldable design with essential functionality and immersive entertainment.

This release matters because it showcases Motorola’s commitment to delivering unique and stylish options for smartphone users. By reviving the iconic Razr series with modern features, Motorola aims to capture the attention of fashion-conscious individuals, trendsetters, and digital minimalists who value both style and technological advancement in their devices.







Motorola Razr+ 2023

Motorola Razr+ 2023: The Ultimate Device for Style and Interactivity

Leading the new Razr family is the Motorola Razr+ 2023, which offers users a unique blend of captivating design and advanced features. The device boasts a modern, ultra pocketable design that is both stylish and functional.

It incorporates an impressive 3.6″ external display, the largest on any flip phone, providing users with easy access to essential information without the need to open their phone. The flip mechanism reveals a stunning 6.9″ pOLED screen that delivers vivid visuals for an immersive viewing experience.

The Razr+ 2023 is designed to enhance users’ creativity and interaction with their device. With Flex View, users can position the phone at various angles, enabling new possibilities for capturing, creating, and interacting with content.

The device also features powerful and flexible cameras that capture exceptional detail in any lighting condition, as well as allowing users to take the perfect selfies with the help of the external display.

Under the hood, the Razr+ 2023 is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 mobile platform, delivering a substantial 20% increase in AI performance. It also boasts an all-day battery life with its 3800mAh battery and supports TurboPower 30W fast charging and wireless charging options.









Motorola Razr 2023

Motorola Razr 2023: Iconic Design and Essential Functionality

For users who appreciate the classic Razr design with a touch of modernity, the Motorola Razr 2023 offers an iconic foldable design in a pocket-friendly form factor.

The device comes in a range of trendsetting colors with a vegan leather finish, catering to users who want to stand out in a crowd. The Razr 2023 features a 1.5″ external display that provides at-a-glance notifications and essential updates without the need to flip open the phone.

The Razr 2023 ensures an immersive entertainment experience with its ultra-smooth 6.9″ pOLED screen, combined with Dolby Atmos and Spatial Sound.

It also boasts versatile high-resolution cameras, including a 64MP external camera with optical image stabilization (OIS) and a 32MP internal camera with Quad Pixel technology for exceptional photo and selfie capabilities.

Availability and Pricing

The Motorola Razr+ 2023 will be available for pre-order in the United States starting June 16 through select carriers and retailers, including AT&T, T-Mobile, Spectrum Mobile, Google Fi Wireless, and Optimum Mobile. It will also be universally unlocked and available for purchase at Best Buy, Amazon.com, and Motorola.com starting June 23. The device will have a manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of $999.99.

In Canada, the Motorola Razr+ 2023 will be available for pre-order through motorola.ca on June 16, with sales starting on June 23 at Motorola.ca, select carriers, and national retailers, priced at $1,299.99.

On the other hand, the availability of the Motorola Razr 2023 in North America will be announced in the coming months.