As the month of March gets underway, Android users are being shown new ways to connect their phones to their watches, laptops, TV, and car. This information was revealed during this week’s MWC Barcelona event. Android rolled out new updates to improve connectivity, productivity, accessibility, and fun. Surely, Android users can now do things they wouldn’t have imagined in the past.

Android has just shared the new updates.

Do more with your device

Google Keep: This is a single note widget helping you to quickly manage your notes, check off to-do list from the home screen of your Android device. The widget does more. It helps you remember what otherwise you could have forgotten, and with other stuffs, you won’t miss a beat.

Google Keep is also introducing two new shortcuts that can help you create notes and to-do list just by simply tapping on your watch face. For this to be possible, you need to have your Wear OS by Google smartwatch handy.

Audio enhancements

Google Meet: If you’re always using this meeting tool, you now have the opportunity to make the audio better – Google Meet now offers noise cancellation on more Android devices. Yes, filter out distracting sound so you can concentrate on the real stuff. You don’t have to worry about construction or lawn mower sounds as you talk.

If you already set up headphones with your Android phone, your Chrome will automatically connect with both.

Another wonder is that soon, Google also confirmed in its press release that Fast Pair will connect new Bluetooth headphones to your Chromebook with just a single tap.

Fun for the whole family

You can share in the joy of sending new emoji combinations. Share them as stickers via Gboard. You and your family members and friends can use these emoji combinations to express different shades of emotions.

In total, there will be nine new updates coming from Android. Both the new Android and Wear OS features will definitely enhance and improve the way we use Android.