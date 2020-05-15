New Redmi 5G Phone has triple camera setup, in-display fingerprint and more

A new entry in the Redmi series, a sub-brand of Xiaomi has surfaced on TENAA. The phone is said to have a 5G processor, but also has a neat triple camera setup, an in-display fingerprint sensor, an OLED display, and even a beefy 4420 mAh battery. Whether or not this will be cheaper than the Redmi K30 Pro series is still a glaring question.

Mystery Redmi 5G Phone has a lot going for it

A new Redmi 5G Phone has surfaced for certification on TENAA. The phone looks very impressive and even has a square camera block similar to that of the recently released Redmi Note 9 series.

Coming to some of the hardware on the phone, here is a rundown of what the phone has to offer:

A mystery CPU – The quoted clock speed on TENAA doesn’t match any Snapdragon 7 series 5G Capable chips, or Mediateks 800 series chips. A Weibo leaker has stated that the phone could be powered by the unannounced Mediatek Dimesnity 820 chip.

The phone has a 6.57″ FHD (~1080p) OLED display, that will bear a waterdrop notch

In-display fingerprint sensor

will come in varying ROM and RAM sizes, starting at 64GB to 256GB and 4GB to 8GB respectively

A 4420 mAh battery but no details on fast charging or similar tech

Triple-camera setup: 48MP main camera with the other 2 lacking details

Front camera: 16MP

3.5mm headphone port

IR Blaster

Will ship with Android 10

The new phone has only made a brief appearance and we are still not sure about the SoC used by the phone, or the other 2 cameras used by the device. Considering how much effort Redmi has put into their K series line recently with 5G, many people are speculating that this could be the first Redmi Note series with a 5G capable SoC in it.

The phone is indeed very impressive, but with all of the specs we have seen so far, it will be difficult for this phone to retail less than the Redmi K30 5G. Let’s see if the phone surfaces in the future and what other hidden details it might hold.

