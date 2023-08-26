Just about a year ago, Withings announced a revolutionary device – Body Scan to track common health conditions. Now, the new Withings Body Scan Connected Health Station has received FDA clearance and will soon be available.

Of course, this Withings device is world’s first health station to receive FDA clearance for the detection of atrial fibrillation through the acquisition of a 6-lead ECG. The new product is already available in the U.K but now coming to the U.S. According to Withings, people can now make better health part of their daily living.

Introducing Withings Body Scan

This health station is more than just a weight management device. Users can monitor segmental body composition, heart rate, vascular age, electrodermal activity, and other advanced biomarkers. It helps users to take proactive control over their health.

Body Scan consists of a single high strength tempered glass platform with and integrated retractable handle. It comes with four weight sensors and 14 ITO electrodes within the platform and 4 stainless steel electrodes in the handle, made for handling 6-lead ECG and segmental body composition analysis.

There’s the long-life rechargeable battery that can be used for one year. The battery includes a large high resolution 3.2 LCD color screen for displaying stats.

Users can access clinical specialists, and personalized, holistic plans in-app to help users reach their health goals. The user benefits in different ways: in taking care of their cardiovascular, neurologic, and metabolic conditions. These programs provide users with important insights based on well-known metrics and ability to connect with medical experts in cases of serious health concerns.

Operating for more than a decade, Withings is proud to be part of the health industry and is known as the number one selling smart scale manufacturer in the United States. It has helped millions of users manage their weight. Also, it has provided holistic health data and personal health programs created solely by medical professionals.

Withings Body Scan Connected Health Station availability

It’s already available in the U.K. but will be coming to the United States of America this fall. The pricing stands at $399.95.