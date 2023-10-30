The reliable name in dash cam technology offering Nextbase come up with its latest Nextbase iQ dashcam which is fully compatible with any vehicle. Armed with the latest AI-powered technology and 4G IoT connectivity support, offering real-time access from anywhere.

Unlike other dashcams, the Nextbase iQ sets a new benchmark by offering high-end smart-home style connectivity into the car and making it advanced connected car technology. Nextbase iQ design honored by Time’s List of Best Inventions and the Best of CES. Let’s delve into the details of the Nextbase iQ dashcam.

Nextbase iQ Dashcam boasts a maximum 4k resolution and captures every detail clearly and more precisely. It’s the world’s first dashcam that lets you capture up to 4k resolution offers complete vehicle coverage through a rear window camera and defends against incidents both on the road and while parked.

The iQ dashcam comes with a smorgasbord of features including smart sense parking, witness mode, emergency SOS, Live view, Real-time event notifications, voice activation, and security mode. All those features come under a paid plan, yes you have to subscribe to Nextbase’s protect plan starts at $9.99 per month and protect+ kicks off at $19.99. There is also a free plan that includes only three features compatibility with the iQ app, voice control feature, and real-time text notifications.

The Nextbase’s smart sense parking feature uses dual technology powered by Nextbase’s proximity sensing Spatial Awareness and G-Force sensors that scan the surrounding area of your vehicle and warn of any obstacle via real-time notifications. The witness mode can save up to 30 minutes of video to the cloud and instantly notify the emergency contact in real-time. The emergency SOS mode automatically alerts for emergency services with locations in danger situations.

The Live view lets you watch what’s going on in or around the vehicle via the iQ companion app. Also, you can do the live stream, trigger an audible alarm, two-way talk, and more through the app. No matter where you are in the world, Real-Time event notifications send notifications to your phone. The new addition, voice-activation mode lets you handle all features with voice commands including mute, activating witness mode, turning off cabin cam, and, more. Lastly, the security mode in the iQ automatically detects the status of the vehicle seamlessly switches between parking and driving mode, and scans for threats while avoiding car battery drainage.

Furthermore, Nextbase added that the iQ is an evergreen product which means it can evolve with each new firmware update. No matter the date of purchase, you always get a number of features in the iQ dashcam. Nextbase also promises to provide more features in the iQ to enhance the security of the vehicle including Guardian mode, Push to talk, Roadwatch AI, Encrypted incident reports, Driver Aware (AI-powered DMS), and Vehicle Aware (AI-powered ADAS) via firmware update which Nextbase already scheduled to release just weeks after the launch.

The Nextbase iQ comes in three variant options- the 1080P resolution model starts at $499.99, the 1440p resolution model kicks off at $599.99, and the high-end 4k resolution model retails at $699.99. Nextbase also offers a rear camera which you have to purchase separately, starting at $199.99. The iQ dashcam is now available for purchase exclusively at Nextbase.com, Best Buy, and Amazon.