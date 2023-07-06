The most anticipated Nothing’s Ear 2 true wireless earbuds were launched in the market earlier this year, and now Nothing unveiled the Ear 2 Black Edition in India. The Ear 2 Black edition is listed on Flipkart at a price of Rs 9,999 (~$120) and will be available for sale along with the Nothing Phone 2 which is set to launch on July 11. The new Ear 2 Black edition looks very fantastic and it offers the same premium feel and immersive sound experience just like the original white variant.

Nothing Ear 2 is not a big upgrade over its predecessor but it comes with notable improvements which make it great wireless earbuds. Speaking about the design, the Ear 2 comes with its signature and eye-catchy transparent design. Nothing’s new dual chamber design enhances the overall sound experience with smoother airflow. It offers an IP55 rating for the case while the earbuds come with an IP54 water and dust resistance rating.

Introducing Ear (2) black.



Same powerful sound, just a whole new attitude.



Join the team as we discuss all the exciting new updates coming to Nothing audio products. pic.twitter.com/PeRZjiwCTe — Nothing (@nothing) July 6, 2023

Nothing Ear 2 has Hi-Res audio and LHDC 5.0 Codec support and the 11.6mm custom sound driver offers crystal clear sound and deep and powerful bass. Furthermore, Ear 2 comes with Dual connections feature which allows you to connect two devices (smartphones/laptops) simultaneously.

The earphone case houses a 485mAh battery and the earbud packs a 33mAh battery in each bud. It offers up to 36 hours of listening time on a single charge without ANC. The earbuds have fast charging via USB Type C and wireless charging at 2.5W as well as reverse wireless charging support. Nothing claims that the earbuds offer 8 hours of music time with just a 10 min of charge.

The earbuds have personalized active noise cancellation support with noise reduction of up to 40dB that offers crystal clear sound quality in noisy surroundings. For the clearest calls, it has crowd-proof and wind-proof sound clear voice technology and the adaptive mode automatically adjusts the sound based on your surroundings. Nothing Ear 2 has press controls to change the music, adjust the volume, and much more.

The Ear 2 buds support Google Fast pair for Android devices and Microsoft swift for Windows devices. The wireless earbuds have Bluetooth v5.3 connectivity that ensures the fastest pairing to the devices. You can fully customize the equalizer levels, switches between different modes, create a personalized sound profile, and much more via the Nothing X app which is available for both Android and iOS devices.