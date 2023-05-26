Nothing Phone 2 is launching in July, confirms Carl Pei

Everyone witnessed the Nothing’s Phone 1 hype and success. People were very excited about the Phone 1 and the company is said to sold 750,000 units globally. Now Nothing founder Carl Pei has officially confirmed that the firm will launch the successor to the Phone 1 in July 2023. Nothing has already been confirmed that the next-gen phone i.e. the Nothing Phone 2 will be a premium one.

Nothing Phone 2 will debut in the US as well as other markets on the same day, said Carl Pei during an interview with Forbes. Last year, Nothing didn’t launch the Phone 1 in the US market until months after its global launch. Furthermore, Carl Pei told how crucial is US market for the success of the company. Nothing’s vision is to offer the best alternative to the iPhone for consumers across the US.

Pei also revealed key features of the Phone 2. The Nothing Phone 2 smartphone will pack a 4,700mAh battery which is up from 4,500mAh in the Phone 1. Speaking about the processor, earlier this year, at MWC 2023, Pei told that the upcoming Nothing phone will use a snapdragon 8 series processor. Nothing Phone 2 will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor.

Moreover, Pei said that the brand is truly focusing on user experience rather than joining the specs race. Here is a statement from Pei, about why Nothing chooses to go with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, he said the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 is a “proven processor” that has been “thoroughly tested and continuously optimized through numerous updates since its introduction and the chip is efficient enough to deliver powerful performance with lesser cost.

The phone 2 is set to launch in July month though the exact launch date hasn’t been revealed yet. Nothing said that the Phone 2 will offer a significantly improved user experience compared to the predecessor- the Phone 1. It is still unclear whether Phone 2 will use the same design as Phone 1 or we’ll get to see another new design for the Phone 2.

