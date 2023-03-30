Nothing Phone 2 spotted the BIS certification website

With the successful hits of the Nothing Phone 1 in the market, the emerging smartphone Nothing confirmed that the Nothing Phone 2 will launch later this year. Although the brand hasn’t confirmed an official launch timeframe, the launch of the Nothing Phone 2 is imminent. The smartphone was recently spotted on the Indian Bureau of Standards (BIS) certification website. 

The well-known tech publication 91-mobiles spotted the listings and revealed the Nothing Phone 2 model number. Nothing Phone 2 with a model number Nothing AIN065 has recently been listed on the BIS certification which means the Nothing Phone 2 will soon launch in India, though the listings don’t reveal any specifications or features of the device. Previous reports suggest that the Phone 2 is touted to launch in Q2 or Q3, 2023. Well for now it’s very tough to predict the exact launch frame. 

One thing is very sure the upcoming Nothing Phone 2 will be a big upgrade over the first generation of Phone 1. The Phone 2 is likely going to be a higher-end smartphone, we’ll get the flagship features in the smartphone. The Nothing Phone 2 would launch powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, although Carl Pei and the company haven’t confirmed yet. 

Moreover, the rumored specifications of the Nothing Phone 2 include a 120Hz AMOLED display, 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery. However, the official launch date and features are still under wraps. As of now, only the model number of the Phone 2 is known but in the upcoming months, we’ll get some more insights about it.

