This week, Nubia introduced the REDMAGIC 8 Pro, a device manufactured to up the ante when it comes to performance. A quick look at the smartphone shows just how powerful it is: a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, UFS 4.0 and REDMAGIC’s Red Core 2 offers better performance for gamers.

REDMAGIC 8 Pro design

The device’s manufacturer claims that this flagship model is available in two futuristic designs – Matte and Void. The Matte looks elegant in design with a sleek black color and comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB of memory. Void is the iconic see-through style with 16GB RAM and 512GB of memory. Furthermore, there’s a new logo designed to entice fans on Nubia’s plan of becoming more than just a gaming smartphone.

Other cool aspects of REDMAGIC 8 Pro include the ultra-narrow bezel and second generation under-display camera. The phone comes with a display of 6.8 inches AMOLED with an FHD 2480×1116 screen resolution. The screen-to-body ratio is 93.7 percent.

Better gaming experiences

Since Nubia made this smartphone with gamers in mind, it is not surprising that it is compatible with both HDMI and USB use on TVs. Also, it can be connected to monitors with type-C cables. The primary camera is now upgraded to offer 50 megapixels for stunning images and clear videos.

Gamers will also love the fact that this is the device with the fastest chipset until now. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is amazing when it comes to speed. The chipset runs at the speed of 3.2GHz with Qualcomm’s Adreno GPU that’s 42 percent faster, delivering 50 percent more power efficiency than the smartphone predecessor.

REDMAGIC 8 Pro availability

According to REDMAGIC, the smartphone will be available for order on the 2nd of February. Check out more details on their website.