ONANDOFF’s latest offering, the Fokus+ Wireless Headphones is part of its agenda on giving nothing but the best to those who require it. For years, the firm has been designing and delivering fantastic audio products to users. It is the go-to company delivering a product that adds value to the lives of users around the world.

According to its latest press release, the firm said that Fokus+ is a state-of-the-art wireless headset that features new and exciting specifications for the end user. Alongside its game-changing wireless charging stand, it offers multi-microphone hybrid ANC, and other fantastic features.

Additionally, ONANDOFF Fokus+ is able to connect two Bluetooth audio sources simultaneously. The user can also enjoy the HearThru Mode. That helps to have conversations without removing the headphones.

Main features of ONANDOFF Fokus+ Wireless Headset

Wireless Charging Stand: It enables the user to keep the headset in a safe position as it charges. It powers off in this position, and powers on once lifted off the stand.

Detachable Boom Mic: This enables in projecting the voice loud and clear to the world.

FokusMode: Get the power of clarity and crispness of vocals when you switch on this mode. It's easier to listen.

HearThru Mode: You can be aware of your surroundings while the headset is on your head.

Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation: ANC shields you from distracting noises. Now you can concentrate better on your work.

50-hour battery life: Yes, the 50-hour is for playback audio. Enjoy your entertainment as much as you can.

The ONANDOFF Fokus+ is excellent for use in places like classrooms, remote work areas, or other professional environments. Students, podcast enthusiasts, online learners, music lovers, and others can enjoy the use of the headset for unparalleled listening experience.

Availibility and price

The Fokus+ is now available on the manufacturer’s website. It sells for only $199, and you can get it all new with its hard, protective case. It comes in two colors: Midnight blue and dusk grey.