One UI 3.0 officially launches with the Galaxy S20 lineup

The other day, I wrote an article talking about the One UI 3 Beta and the fact that Galaxy S20 series should expect the update any day. Little did I know that Samsung was planning the rollout of One UI 3.0 the very next day.

Yes, that’s right. One UI 3 is officially out and rolling out to the Galaxy S20 series across the world. Here’s what the new update brings.

Design Upgrades

One UI 3.0 brings upgrades to the design across the board. Widgets have been redesigned to provide essential information and look clean and beautiful while doing so. One UI 3 brings more focus to what matters, most notably in the quick panel. You’ll notice that the quick panel brings your devices and media to the forefront. In addition, Various motion effects and animation have been made smoother, including the Lock screen fade-out. There is also now a dim/blur effect for notifications.

Lock screen widgets have been redesigned to help control music and see important information without the need to unlock your device, in addition to the fact that your messaging notifications have been brought to the front of your screen so you can quickly and easily respond to that.

Video calls have even seen improvements, with a complete edge to edge layout.

Customization

For those who want to change up the UI detailed above, you can do so with One UI 3.0. Whether you want to add quick toggles so you can switch to dark mode on the fly or add your most common apps to the top of your sharing dialog, there are many opportunities with One UI 3. You can also adjust the transparency of your widgets, change the clock on the AOD or lock screen, and add a video to your call screen,

New Apps in One UI 3.0

One UI 3 also brings two new apps to the table:

For those who want to understand more about how they use their phone, this is where digital wellbeing applications that show your screen time to allow you to make changes.

For those of you who want to view new content on your beautiful Samsung display, look no further than Samsung Free, a channel full of news, games, and other streaming media, accessible with a right swipe on your home screen.

If you want more information about when you’ll get One UI 3.0, view the article I mentioned at the top of this for a full release schedule.