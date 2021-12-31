Front and Back of the OnePlus 10
As we near the launch of the OnePlus 10 and OnePlus 10 Pro, details about these devices are more likely to come to light. Tipster Mukul Sharma, released Geekbench 5 scores via Twitter for a device with the codename OnePlus NE2210.

The alleged results

The OnePlus 10 Pro is rumored to have 12GB of RAM and use the newest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. This leak seems to confirm that, but the Geekbench results are a little perplexing.

OnePlus 10 leaked Geekbench results

With a single-core score of 976 and a multi-core score of 3469, it puts this device squarely in Snapdragon 888 territory. These scores are lower than what the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro were able to achieve with their Snapdragon 888 processors.

For reference, my Galaxy S21 with its Snapdragon 888 and 8GB of RAM, achieved a single-core score of 1035 and a multi-core score of 3176.

A grain of salt

The chipset used here is named ‘taro’. The ‘taro’ name has popped up before as a codename for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. So this is likely the OnePlus 10 Pro with the newest Snapdragon inside.

My real concern is with the performance of the chipset. According to Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 should be about 20% faster than the Snapdragon 888. So these results don’t make a lot of sense.

Realistically we are looking at a pre-production unit that has not yet been optimized.

The performance of the OnePlus 10 and OnePlus 10 Pro are likely to be faster than the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. Something these results don’t yet indicate.

We will update this article if any additional information comes to light.

