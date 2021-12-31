As we near the launch of the OnePlus 10 and OnePlus 10 Pro, details about these devices are more likely to come to light. Tipster Mukul Sharma, released Geekbench 5 scores via Twitter for a device with the codename OnePlus NE2210.

The alleged results

The OnePlus 10 Pro is rumored to have 12GB of RAM and use the newest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. This leak seems to confirm that, but the Geekbench results are a little perplexing.

With a single-core score of 976 and a multi-core score of 3469, it puts this device squarely in Snapdragon 888 territory. These scores are lower than what the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro were able to achieve with their Snapdragon 888 processors.

For reference, my Galaxy S21 with its Snapdragon 888 and 8GB of RAM, achieved a single-core score of 1035 and a multi-core score of 3176.

A grain of salt

The chipset used here is named ‘taro’. The ‘taro’ name has popped up before as a codename for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. So this is likely the OnePlus 10 Pro with the newest Snapdragon inside.

My real concern is with the performance of the chipset. According to Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 should be about 20% faster than the Snapdragon 888. So these results don’t make a lot of sense.

Realistically we are looking at a pre-production unit that has not yet been optimized.

The performance of the OnePlus 10 and OnePlus 10 Pro are likely to be faster than the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. Something these results don’t yet indicate.

We will update this article if any additional information comes to light.