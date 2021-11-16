OnePlus announced the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro in March of 2021. According to rumors, OnePlus is looking to move that date up for their next release. The OnePlus 10 and OnePlus 10 Pro might arrive in late January 2022 or early February 2022.

The Design

The well-known and reliable leaker, Steve Hemmerstoffer of @OnLeaks, in collaboration with Zouton has released a new round of renders, showing the OnePlus 10 Pro in much more detail.

The front of the device features slim bezels and a small hole punch at the top left corner for the front-facing camera.

Around the back, there is a Hasselblad triple camera setup with a very Samsung Galaxy S21 look. The expectation is that OnePlus dropped the monochrome camera sensor from the device this year. The OnePlus 10 Pro may have a periscope lens with a 5x optical zoom.

OnePlus 10 Device Specs

Additional information about the specs is starting to surface. 91mobiles has shared that both the OnePlus 10 and OnePlus 10 Pro should launch with Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon 898 chipset. Both devices will have 8 – 12 GB of RAM.

The OnePlus 10 sports a 6.55-inch display, while the OnePlus 10 Pro is should have a 6.7-inch display. Rumors point to both displays having a 120Hz refresh rate.

Battery capacity seems to be up for debate at the moment. The OnePlus 10 is expected to have a 4500 mAh battery. Some rumors point to the OnePlus 10 Pro as having a 5000 mAh capacity but take that last bit with a grain of salt.

There is a possibility that these devices may have 125-Watt fast charging support.

The OnePlus 10 series of devices should be the first ones to have the new Oppo-OnePlus combined OS.

The OnePlus 10 series should be priced similarly to the OnePlus 9 series. For reference, the OnePlus 9 sold for $729 and the OnePlus 9 Pro sells for $1069.

We will continue to update this article as new information surfaces. Early 2022 is shaping up to be a fun one in the world of mobile phones.