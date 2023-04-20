Earlier this year, OnePlus unveiled its first-ever OnePlus Pad Android flagship tablet along with OnePlus 11 (review) smartphone. The tablet is official in India, pre-orders also started but the pricing is set to reveal on April 25 in India. India’s famous e-commerce site Flipkart accidentally reveals the OnePlus Pad pricing. Now Flipkart removes the listings from its website but the cache pages are still live which reveals the pricing and memory variants details for the Indian market.

According to the Flipkart listings, The OnePlus Pad will come in two variant options in India- the base 8GB + 128GB variant will be priced at ₹37,999 (~$461), and the higher end 12GB + 256GB variant will cost ₹39,999 (~$486). The tablet will sell in a sole Halo Green Color option in India.

The tablet sports an 11.61-inch IPS LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 500 nits of peak brightness, and a 144Hz touch sampling rate. In terms of optics, you get a single 13MP rear camera at the back and an 8MP selfie camera.

Just like every premium segment tablet, the tablet also has a stylus and magnetic keyboard support.

The device is equipped with MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000 processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, under the hood. Unfortunately, there’s no SD card slot, so you can’t expand storage.

The tablet is backed by a massive 9,510mAh battery with support of 67W fast charging support. It runs on Andriod 13 based on OxygenOS 13.1 out of the box.

On paper, the tablet holds solid specs and it will be more interesting to see how it performs in real life. Check out the full details of the OnePlus Pad here.

Source