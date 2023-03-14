OnePlus Pad pre-orders will start on April 10 with amazing gift

Earlier this year, OnePlus unveiled its first-ever OnePlus Pad android flagship tablet along with OnePlus 11 (review) smartphone. During the launch event, OnePlus hadn’t revealed the availability details of the Tablet. Now finally, the brand officially confirmed that the tablet will become available soon.

The OnePlus Pad pre-orders will start on 10th April. Although the brand hasn’t confirmed the exact sale date for the tablet yet. Even though OnePlus hasn’t revealed the pricing details of the tablet, we hope so will get to know more info before or on April 10.

The teaser poster suggests that OnePlus promises a surprise gift for those who pre-order the device. The brand itself running a promotional contest via its official website. So if you want to participate in the contest, head to the brand’s website and subscribe to the “Notify Me” form, you have a chance to win exciting prizes such as the OnePlus Buds Z2 earbuds or the OnePlus Pad tablet.

It seems that the pre-order process become quite hectic. The brand will start accepting deposits for the tablet on April 10 and then you will have to pay the rest of the price tag later on. Take a quick look at the features of the OnePlus Pad tablet.

The tablet sports an 11.61-inch IPS LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 500 nits of peak brightness, and a 144Hz touch sampling rate. In terms of optics, you get a single 13MP rear camera at the back and an 8MP selfie camera.

Just like every premium segment tablet, the tablet also has a stylus and magnetic keyboard support.

The device is equipped with MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000 processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, under the hood. Unfortunately, there’s no SD card slot, so you can’t expand storage.

The tablet is backed by a massive 9,510mAh battery with support of 67W fast charging support. It runs on Andriod 13 based on OxygenOS 13.1 out of the box.

On paper, the tablet holds solid specs and it will be more interesting to see how it performs in real life. Check out the full details of the OnePlus Pad here.