OPPO got no chill, the latest trend- a big cover screen on the clamshell folding phone is not even at its peak, OPPO pulls out a new innovative design for its latest Find N3 Flip clamshell foldable smartphone. Recently, Samsung introduced its latest clamshell foldable phone with a big cover screen- the Z Flip 5. Now, OPPO has an edge over almost every latest clamshell folding smartphone with its best camera set design on a clamshell foldable. The successor to the OPPO Find N2 Flip brings notable improvements and big hardware upgrades.

OPPO uses a Seiko cone hinge that is tested to withstand 600,000 open-and-close for the Find N3 Flip which allows it to close without a gap. It comes in three beautiful Moonlight Muse, Mist Rose, and Mirror Night color options. The new addition to the phone is an Alert slider just like OnePlus phones that serves the volume functions with a finger slide.

OPPO Find N3 Flip houses a 6.8-inch AMOLED flippable display with 1080 x 2520 resolution and the cover screen measures a 3.2-inch which is placed in portrait format. It has up to 1600 nits of peak brightness and 120Hz dynamic refresh rate.

The Find N3 Flip is powered by Mediatek Dimensity 9200 chipset paired with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage. It packs a massive 4,300mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. The device runs on Android 13 based on ColorOS 13.2 on top.

The biggest upgrades come to the camera department, OPPO Find N3 Flip is the first foldable phone that houses a triple rear camera setup, featuring a 50MP main sensor tuned with Hasselblad paired with a 48MP ultrawide sensor and 32MP telephoto lens. On the front, there’s a 32MP snapper for selfies and video chats.

OPPO Find N3 Flip retails at CNY 6,799 (~$932) for the base 12/256GB variant while the 12/512GB variant is priced at CNY 7,599 (~$1042). The smartphone is already up for pre-order in its home turf- the China. Although OPPO hasn’t revealed the pricing for the international markets however the brand confirmed that it will be launching the Find N3 Flip globally in September.