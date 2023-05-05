OPPO Reno 10 Pro Renders leaked, presents a new design

OPPO is planning to launch its Reno 10 series smartphones in the market though the company hasn’t confirmed the exact launch timeframe yet. It is expected to debut in the upcoming weeks. Oppo Reno 10 series leaks are already started to surface online, a latest leaks revealed the cad-based renders of the OPPO Reno 10 Pro smartphone which is the middle member of the Reno 10 series.

So far renders suggest, the Reno 10 series smartphones boast a completely new rear design compared to its predecessor Reno 9 series smartphone launched last year. Moreover, the Reno 10 Pro will feature a 6.7-inch curved display and it will measure 163.2 x 74.2 x 7.9mm (10.2 mm at the rear camera bump). The smartphone will have a center punch hole cutout for the selfie camera and USB Type C port and a speaker grill at the bottom side, which you can see in the images.

Previous leaks suggest the upcoming OPPO Reno 10 Pro will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset. The rest of the details of the Reno 10 Pro are still under the box but in the coming time, we’ll get to know more about it.

Talking about the rest two variants of the Reno 10 series- the Reno 10 and Reno 10 Pro+, according to the rumors, the base variants i.e the Reno 10 Pro will feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED curved display, a 32MP selfie camera, and 2x portrait lens. Whereas, the top-end variant the Reno 10 Pro+ is said to feature a 6.4-inch curved 1.5K AMOLED 120Hz display, a 50MP primary camera sensor, and a 4,700mAh battery with 100W fast charging support. Under the hood, it is expected to come with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage.

