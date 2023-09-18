America’s one of the best 4K UHD projector manufacturers Optoma has unveiled its latest true laser 4K UHD projector for elevated gaming and home entertainment experiences. The successor to the UHD35STx comes with significant upgrades in every area and it offers more reliability, and portability than its predecessor.

When it comes to compactness, the UHZ35ST is 34% smaller than its predecessor which makes it the most compact projector in its class. The lightweight design and the post-consumer recycled materials build make the UHZ35ST the best ergonomic projector which you can install anywhere you want thanks to its compact body.

The projector boasts a DuraCore laser light source with up to 30,000 hours of maintenance-free operation and a 3,500 lumens peak brightness, delivering high brightness, and crisp and attractive colors. As for connectivity, Optoma provides a bunch of ports options in the UHZ35ST including 2 x HDMI ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB-A port for power, RS232, and RJ45.

The DuraCore short throw lens lets you project up to a 100-inch screen at a maximum 4K UHD resolution. For an elevated gaming experience, the projector has an in-built enhanced gaming mode which lets you do the gaming in 1080P at 240Hz refresh rate with a crazy 4ms response time and you can play the game at a maximum 4K resolution but the refresh rate is limited to just 60Hz with 16.9ms response time.



Optoma’s UHZ35ST kicks off at $3,299 in the United States and $4,499 in Canada. The projector is now available for purchase via authorized sellers.