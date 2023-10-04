Editing photos and videos on your smartphone just got a whole lot smarter, thanks to a quartet of new AI-driven editing features in Google Photos, exclusively available on the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. These exciting updates build upon Google’s expertise in AI technology, incorporating new tools and techniques to bring your photos and videos to life in ways that were previously reserved for professional editors.

If there’s one thing that Pixel phones are known for, it’s their camera capabilities. Not only are they among the easiest to master but they’re incredibly smart, too. Each year, as we’ve seen, gets better and better.

Here’s a closer look at the innovative features that are new with the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.

Best Take: Perfect Group Photos

We’ve all experienced the challenge of capturing that perfect group photo where someone is always looking away or blinking. Google Photos now introduces the “Best Take” feature to make this ordeal a thing of the past.

https://storage.googleapis.com/gweb-uniblog-publish-prod/original_videos/Best_Take_Photos_Blog_v01.mp4 via Google

Using a series of similar photos taken in quick succession, Best Take automatically creates a blended image that features everyone in the group with their best expressions. But here’s the kicker: if you prefer a different expression from one of the alternate shots, you can manually select it to achieve the group photo you envision.

Magic Editor: Reimagine Your Photos

The Magic Editor is a game-changer in photo editing. It leverages generative AI to simplify complex edits and allow you to align your photos with the essence of the moment you were trying to capture.

https://storage.googleapis.com/gweb-uniblog-publish-prod/original_videos/Magic_Editor_Photos_Blog_v02.mp4 via Google

Whether you want to resize, reposition, or enhance lighting and background, Magic Editor makes it a breeze. After selecting an edit, it offers multiple result options, so you can fine-tune your photos to perfection.

It’s worth noting that Magic Editor is still in its early stages, part of the Labs experience, so there’s room for improvement based on user feedback. Google plans to enhance this feature further, introducing more intuitive generative AI elements to help you unleash your creativity in new ways.

Audio Magic Eraser: Clearer Videos

Much like unwanted photobombers, distracting background noises can ruin your videos. With the Audio Magic Eraser, you can take control of the audio in your videos.

Using advanced machine learning, this feature identifies and separates sounds like background chatter, music, or wind into distinct layers that you can adjust with just a few taps. Say goodbye to unwanted noise, and ensure your videos sound exactly the way you want them to.

Zoom Enhance: Focus on the Details

Coming soon to the Pixel 8 Pro, Zoom Enhance will revolutionize how you crop and zoom in on your photos. Using generative AI, Zoom Enhance intelligently fills in the gaps between pixels and predicts fine details, allowing for greater flexibility when framing your shots. This feature gives you the power to make your photo’s focal point stand out, even after the picture has been taken.

https://storage.googleapis.com/gweb-uniblog-publish-prod/original_videos/Zoom_Enhance_Photos_Blog_v01.mp4 vie Google

These exciting enhancements in Google Photos, available exclusively on the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, bring a new level of creative control to smartphone photography and videography. Whether you’re aiming for the perfect group shot, looking to finesse your photo edits, clear up audio in your videos, or focus on specific details after the fact, these AI-powered tools have got you covered.

Best Take, Magic Editor, and Audio Magic Eraser are set to be available on both devices starting October 12, offering users an array of creative possibilities right at their fingertips.