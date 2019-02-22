PODCAST: Exclusive interview with Visible CEO Miguel Quiroga

It’s a safe bet that most US consumers can name the four biggest wireless carriers in Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Sprint. We’re also willing to wager that many are familiar with the likes of Boost, Cricket, and Metro. But, do you know Visible?

Launched in the middle of 2018, Visible bills itself as a digital carrier that leverages Verizon’s 4G LTE network. It’s not exactly a prepaid carrier, and it’s not exactly an MVNO.

What makes Visible different from Verizon and other service providers? Are rate plans competitive? What about smartphone choices?

We recently had a chance to speak with Visible CEO Miguel Quiroga to learn a bit about the service provider and how it positions itself in the ever-changing market.

