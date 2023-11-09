As the holiday season approaches, EcoFlow is rolling out an incredible series of Black Friday deals on its range of portable power stations and solar panels. If you’re in the market for reliable, eco-friendly power solutions – whether for outdoor adventures, holiday hosting, or emergency preparedness – EcoFlow’s offerings are worth your attention. Let’s break down what’s available, who it’s for, and all the details you need to snag these deals.

Unmissable Deals Across Three Phases

Phase 1: Early Bird Specials (Nov 2-16)

Phase 2: Peak Savings (Nov 17-27)

DELTA Pro : 32% off, now $2,499

: 32% off, now $2,499 Bundle: DELTA Pro + Extra Battery : 38% off, now $3,999

: 38% off, now $3,999 DELTA 2 : 32% off, now $679

: 32% off, now $679 DELTA 2 Max : 21% off, now $1,498

: 21% off, now $1,498 Bundle: DELTA 2 Max + 220W Solar Panel : 33% off, now $1,699

: 33% off, now $1,699 RIVER 2 Pro: 27% off, now $439

Phase 3: Last Chance (Nov 28-30)

DELTA Pro : 30% off, now $2,599

: 30% off, now $2,599 RIVER 2 Pro + 220W Solar Panel : 36% off, now $799

: 36% off, now $799 DELTA 2 Max + 220W Solar Panel : 24% off, now $1,949

: 24% off, now $1,949 Accessories: Up to 58% off, including solar panels and extra batteries

Target Audience: Power Users and Eco-Conscious Consumers

These deals are ideal for those who love outdoor activities, need reliable backup power at home, or seek sustainable energy solutions. From campers to homeowners, there’s something for everyone in EcoFlow’s lineup.

Savings Highlights

Save up to $1,200 on the DELTA Pro .

. Bundle deals like the DELTA Pro & Smart Extra Battery offer savings up to $2,499.

offer savings up to $2,499. Exceptional discounts on accessories like solar panels, with up to 58% off.

EcoFlow’s Technological Edge

EcoFlow’s products are renowned for their high capacity, rapid charging, and smart features. The DELTA Pro, for instance, offers expandable capacity and powers more than 150,000 households worldwide. Additionally, EcoFlow’s app enhancements bring smart management features, transforming these devices into intelligent energy assistants.

Where to Shop

These deals are available on the EcoFlow website, Shopify, and Amazon. With such a wide range of discounts, it’s the perfect time to invest in sustainable, portable power solutions.

Wrap-Up

EcoFlow’s Black Friday deals offer an unprecedented opportunity to gear up with top-notch power solutions at unbeatable prices. Whether you’re preparing for the unexpected, gearing up for outdoor adventures, or looking for sustainable energy options, now is the time to act. Don’t miss out on these limited-time offers!