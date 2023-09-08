PowerA, a company known for enhancing interactive entertainment with officially licensed gaming accessories has announced its latest innovations. In partnership with Lumectra Zone, The Advantage Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S with Lumectra is here. This announcement comes with that of Lumectra RGB 18-foot LED light strip. Lumectra Zone’s LED light is seamlessly controlled by the Advantage Wired Controller.

This is in a move to elevate and illuminate the gaming experience with latest technology.

PowerA’s Spectra Infinity has gone through its newest evolution. It is a controller that works with the wired controller for Xbox Series but now has better features. This upgraded controller has been licensed by Xbox, and is primed for gaming excellence.

Better style and gameplay

PowerA’s new innovation based on the controller boasts new features such as the upgraded multi-zone RGB lighting, impulse triggers, a 10-feet USB-C cable, and more. With longer cable, the controller is more ideal for gamers who want to gain an edge. However, it does make it look great as well.

The gamepad also boasts 3-way trigger locks, dual rumble motors, and gaming buttons. These allow great configurations on the fly. The fact that The Advantage Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S with Lumectra is licensed to Xbox is additional advantage.

Now, Lumectra RGB technology will be included in other PowerA’s product lines. It all starts with The Advantage Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S.

See Also: PowerA Fusion Pro Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch review

Light up the gaming room

Lighting up the gaming room is one way for gamers to truly immense themselves while entertaining on the gaming. This controller features four distinct RGB lighting zones, 24 colors, three dynamic lighting modes, and other features that provides thousands of color combinations for all styles of gamers. PowerA has entered the new ecosystem of lighting accessories that allows gamers to customize and personalize their gaming space.

Price and availability

The Advantage Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S with Lumectra is available in colors black and white. Buyers can get it from PowerA, Amazon, and other major retailers worldwide for $44.99 in the U.S.

Also, The Advantage Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S with Lumectra is also available with a 4-foot RGB LED strip for $54.99. For gamers who want more as regards lighting their room, Lumectra RGB LED Light Strip – 18 ft. This comes separately at PowerA, GameStop, and Amazon for $19.99.