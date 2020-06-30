Qualcomm announced the Snapdragon Wear 4100 and 4100+

Two years after the release of the Snapdragon Wear 3100, Qualcomm has decided to release two new processors, the Wear and Wear 4100+

The focus of the announcement was the Snapdragon Wear 4100+, and for good reason, as the Wear 4100+ is the only one of the two certified for Wear OS. Here are some of the key improvements in the Wear 4100+:

Sleep tracking

Live Complications

Constant heart rate monitoring

Improved Sports Mode

Smarter Watch Mode

Bluetooth 5

Upgraded 4G LTE

Increase in number of colors on display

With the announcement of the Wear 4100 comes the race to be the first to adopt it, and that race has been won by imoo and Mobvoi. imoo is a manufacturer of smartwatches for children, and their newest release, called the Z6 Ultra, will feature the 4100.

Mobvoi, on the other hand, needs little introduction to readers of this site. Producer of the TicWatch, Mobvoi will be putting out the TicWatch Pro 3 featuring the Wear 4100 at the end of the year.

The Snapdragon Wear 4100+ brings the ability for a much improved Wear OS experience, though Google has quite a large hole to dig itself out of it with users.