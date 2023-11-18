Top chipset maker, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., has announced the creation of its next-generation Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 Mobile Platform. This platform is expected to bring premium performance to users worldwide as they enjoy the new product every day.

Why is Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 Mobile Platform important?

Qualcomm’s new platform amplifies immersive experiences to users, most especially in three ways: First, users can enjoy next generation Snapdragon technology and features in such a way impossible before this time.

Secondly, it consists of the new on-device AI, mobile gaming, and other features, users can have exhilarating experiences while using their device.

Also, the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 Mobile Platform will quickly be adopted by OEMs like HONOR, and vivo later in the month of November 2023.

Top features

Exhilarating AI with 60 percent better performance

Creativity-Charged Camera with Qualcomm Spectra, 4K HDR Video capture, AI decoder

Snapdragon sound: Spatial audio, LE Audio

Unstoppable connectivity: 5G/4G

50 percent better GPU performance

20 percent better power savings

Fan-favorite gaming with super resolution

Furthermore, Qualcomm announced this Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 Mobile Platform to inform would-be users of its incredible power efficiency.

Christopher Patrick, company’s spokesperson, senior vice president and general manager, said the following:

This new mobile platform is “intelligently designed to balance performance and power efficiency. Truly, the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 Mobile Platform delivers a selection of premium experiences that are brand new to this series.”

Qualcomm is proud to announce that its goal of delivering the next generation of in-demand features like AI, has been fulfilled. Now, cool features like extraordinary camera capabilities, are now available to users anywhere in the world.

The 7 Gen 3 full specification sheet is available online. Finally, it is possible to check out more information about this new platform on Qualcomm’s official website.