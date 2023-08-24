If you’re looking for the best way to play all your favorite games, Qualcomm Snapdragon G Series it is. Qualcomm just released what it calls the Powerhouse Portfolio, the processor designed for Next-Gen Handheld Gaming Devices. The firm believes this will meet the unique performance and feature demands of dedicated gaming devices.

What makes the Snapdragon G Series unique?

First of all, the G Series unlocks a range of options for playing the most sought-after games, offering endless ways to play practically any game in any location. In the press release announcing the release of the processor, Qualcomm revealed that this chipset is meant to bring high-end dedicated gaming devices to the market quickly. It will also accelerate the pipeline of customer designs for the next generation of handheld gaming devices.

Cool features of G Series

The new G Series addresses the growing diversity in gaming content, capabilities, and cost. This will mean manufacturing of more wider range of handheld gaming devices.

Clearly, G Series handheld gaming portfolio spans three tiers: The G1, G2, and G3. The Snapdragon G3X Gen 2 Platform will arrive as the newest devotee-class processor.

Several technology companies are collaborating with Qualcomm on handheld gaming devices powered by Snapdragon G Series Platforms.

Snapdragon G1

G1 tier is designed to power fanless gaming devices, and it does this via local or cloud connectivity. Also, the aim here is to ensure that players are able to get the best possible quality for longer time while gaming. Players are able to stream their favorite console and PC games with lag-free connectivity and good battery life.

Snapdragon G2

Furthermore, the G2 tier is built to unlock full-featured mobile and cloud gaming capabilities. It is a highly optimized and cutting edge 5G and Wi-Fi 6/6E from Qualcomm FastConnect 6700 Mobile Connectivity System. Gamers can explore everything that mobile and cloud gaming has to offer.

Snapdragon 3

The third is the flagship tier that’s purpose-built for fan features and performance. However, it yokes the best of Qualcomm Technologies’ innovative gaming competences. Players can have the best gaming experiences across a broad spectrum of gaming ecosystems. Lastly, it arrives with a range of improvements such as ray tracing, game super resolution, XR glass tethering, low-latency premium Bluetooth audio.

