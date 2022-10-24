Razer, together with Verizon and Qualcomm has finally delivered on announcing a high-quality Android hand-held device known as the Razer Edge 5G.

The news and rumors about Razer Edge 5G have been flying since September. Here’s October, ushering in the confirmation of this ultimate 5G handheld gaming device which debuts as the world’s first Snapdragon G3x Gen 1-powered device.

Leaning heavily on 5G for performance and marketing, this device introduces next-generation premium performance to players.

What makes Razer Edge 5G Special?

It touts robust connectivity with Verizon 5G mmWave, Qualcomm FastConnect 6900 mobile connectivity system, low-latency audio to aid gamers in enjoying lag-free gaming, and Snapdragon Sound technology suite.

Here’s a device packing thousands of AAA games that players can enjoy virtually from anywhere in the world. However, it is the latest Snapdragon G3x processor that’s getting the attention of fans around the world.

Senior director of product management at Qualcomm clarified the announcement of the Razer Edge 5G device as a ground-breaking partnership with Razer and Verizon to pave the way “for a powerful new category of gaming devices.”

Thus, Qualcomm unites its technologies with those of partners to usher in a revolutionary device for the next generation of gaming.

Users can enjoy near-zero latency gaming with the Verizon 5G mmWave away from home, with Wi-Fi 6E FastConnect 6900 connections at home. FastConnect 6900 offers premium Wi-Fi and Bluetooth performance to deliver a supreme edge.

Gamers will enjoy thousands of games compatible with the Razer 5G device. Android games are available, pre-installed games such as Epic Games, together with cloud streaming services like Xbox Game Pass with full access to PC libraries.

Price and availability

You can visit the Razer website to reserve a device now for as little as $5. The Razer Edge will launch first as a Wi-Fi-only model for $399.99 in January, followed later by a 5G Verizon version in early 2023.