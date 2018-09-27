Realme 2 Pro is an advanced mid-ranger coming with up to 8GB of RAM

Realme, a sub-brand of popular Chinese smartphone maker OPPO, this week has introduced a new handset called the Realme 2 Pro.

This is a powerful mid-range device that offers competitive specs at a highly affordable price. Targeting millennials, the Realme 2 Pro is marketed as having “Max Power, Max Style.”

The device arrives with a spacious 6.3-inch super-view full screen which features an impressive 90.8% screen-to-body ratio. It also has a waterdrop-like notch which Realme is calling “Dewdrop”. But in hand, the device feels like holding a conventional 5.5-inch phone with a 16:9 screen.

The Realme 2 Pro takes mid-range devices to a new level

The Realme 2 Pro will prove to be a very solid mid-ranger as it’s powered by a capable Snapdragon 660 processor. What’s more, it’s offered in these three advanced configurations:

4GB of RAM/64GB of storage

6GB of RAM/64G of storage

8GB of RAM/128GB of storage

8GB of RAM on a mid-ranger? That’s quite surprising, to say the least.

Moving on to photography, the handset sports a AI-enabled dual camera on the back comprised of a main 16MP sensor (f/1.7) and a 2MP lens. The rear is also home to an oval fingerprint scanner. As for the selfie camera hidden in the tiny notch is of 16MP variety with f/2.0.

Just like the previous Realme 2, the Realme 2 Pro runs Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box with OPPO’s ColorOS 5.2 on top. It includes some proprietary features such as Easy Screenshot or Clone Phone.

Rounding up the package is a 3,500 mAh battery, which mind you, lacks the ability to fast charge.

The smartphone sports a unique polycarbonate resin dewdrop back cover, which the company says offers a sense of transparency. It’s available in Black, Deep Blue, and Light Blue.

The Realme Pro has been launched in India and will go on sale on October 11 at midnight, exclusively at Flipkart. Prices start at Rs. 13,990 / $192.

But what’s more interesting is that the Realme 2 Pro will be the first smartphone from the brand to be sold outside India. More details about that will be announced soon.