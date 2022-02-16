Realme has officially released the 9 Pro series globally. As part of the hero lineup, the realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ feature some impressive specs at a mid-range price.

realme 9 Pro+

The 9 Pro+ brings a flagship camera to the mid-range price point. This device runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G processor and has 6GB of RAM. You get a Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, and realme UI 3.0 (based on Android 12).

You also get a Sony IMX766 OIS camera, 128GB of storage, Light Shift design, and 60W Super Dart Charge. Realme’s Light Shift design allows the back cover to change colors when placed in direct sunlight. The 9 Pro+ will cost $379.

realme 9 Pro

The realme 9 Pro runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor and will have 6GB of RAM. This device will ship with 128GB of storage, liquid cooling, and a 3.5mm Hi-Res Certified Headphone Jack.

The device also ships with realme UI 3.0 (Android 12), a 64MP Triple Camera with Street Mode 2.0, and Light Shift design. The realme 9 Pro will be available for $319.

Realme is also teaming up with fashion brand, HELIOT EMIL, to bring a smartphone bag to the market that will debut at Paris Fashion Week. They also teamed up with Free Fire to bring a limited edition realme 9 Pro+ edition to the market. The custom variant will become available in April.