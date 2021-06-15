Chinese phone maker realme on Tuesday announced its latest handset, the high-end GT, for several European markets. Comprised of robust hardware specifications, it is priced much lower than its contemporaries. In other words, it’s the latest attempt at a “flagship killer.”

Priced as low as €369 (~ $450 USD), the Realme GT boasts a 6.4-inch HD display with 120Hz refresh rate with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The phone runs Android 11 but is among the first on the market to support the Android 12 Beta 1. According to realme, it will launch an updated UI later this year based on feedback from the Developer Preview program.

Key hardware details include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor with 8GB/12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 storage capacities.

In terms of cameras, the realme GT has a 64-megapixel primary camera, 8-megapixel ultrawide, 2-megapixel macro, and 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

The 4,500mAh battery should be more than sufficient for a day and half of usage; the 65W fast charging ensures it takes but a few minutes to juice up.

There is no option for wireless charging but it does have a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The title of “flagship killer” is commonly thrown around the smartphone space; it was also what OnePlus billed its handsets in the first generations. Realme, who has emerged from the same original source (Oppo) and supply chain, looks to be more worthy of the moniker for now

Availability

Pricing and availability is a tad interesting and perhaps even confusing. The 8GB+128GB will be priced at €449 (~$550 USD) with an early-bird promo of €369 (~$450 USD), on sale from June 21 via Ali Express. The 12GB+256GB will be priced at €599 (~$725 USD) with an early-bird promo of €499 (~$600 USD) available from June 21st to all consumers during Amazon Prime Day.