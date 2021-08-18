Advertisements

Chinese phone maker realme today announced two new versions of its popular GT handset as part of a celebration event. Indeed, with 100 million of its handsets sold globally, realme has become the fastest growing smartphone brand.

The realme GT Master Edition and Explorer Master Edition straddle the original GT and act more or less like “Lite” and “Pro/Plus” models.

The realme GT Master Edition is priced as low as $399 and features a 6.43-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate and curved edge. Power comes from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. An 8GB/256GB option is available for $449.

As for cameras, the handset comes with a 64-megapixel main, 8-megapixel (ultra-wide), and 2-megapixel macro lens. Around front is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. Rounding out the specs are a 4,300mAh battery with 65W SuperDart charger, WiFi 6, and Android 11-based realme UI 2.0.

The GT Explorer Master Edition comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor with up to 12GB RAM, and 4,500mAh battery. Around back it can be had with a vegan leather shell which gives it an added touch of class.

The GT Master Explorer Edition starts at $499 for the 8GB and 128GB storage with a 12GB/256GB option at $549.

Look for the GT Master Edition to go on sale as soon as August 26. While realme hasn’t quite cracked the US just yet, we get the sense that it’s starting to make a play for the market.