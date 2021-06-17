Rugged Cat S62 comes to T-Mobile for $500

Roughly two months after introducing its S62 Pro, Bullitt Group announces its newest device, the S62 for T-Mobile. Designed as the “ultimate work phone”, it’s the sort of handset you would see on construction job sites or in the pocket of a utility worker.

The S62, much like others in the Cat portfolio, is built to withstand just about anything thrown at it. The S62 exceeds US military standard MIL-SPEC 810H which means it has passed extreme temperatures, thermal shocks, salt mist conditions, vibration and tumble tests.

The Cat S62 stands up to sand, dirt, dust, and water and can even withstand drops up to six feet onto steel.

The 5.7-inch display is protected by Gorilla Glass 6 and will work with wet fingers or even gloves. Moreover, it’s super-bright and optimized for outdoor visibility.

The Cat S62 ships with Android 10 but it an update to Android 11 is expected later this year. Business customers will be interested to learn the phone has Android Enterprise support.

Although the Cat S62 is one of the most rugged devices available, that doesn’t mean you’ll lose other important hardware. Also present are a fingerprint sensor, a programmable side button with PTT, Qi wireless charging, and Quick Charge 4.0.

In terms of specs, the handset comes with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage as well as a dual-camera (48-megapixel and 2-megapixel) rear system and 8-megapixel front-facing camera.

As of the time of this writing the exact launch date has not been announced however keep an eye open for it at T-Mobile where it will be priced $498.

Cat S62 Features

IP68 Sand, dust and dirt resistant. Military standards, MIL-SPEC 810H temperature extreme survivability, vibration and tumble tests

Drop Tested up to 6ft onto steel with multiple drops onto every side and corner

Vibration, sand, salt mist and pressure resistant

Fully waterproof and submersible; scrub with soaps and disinfectants: 5 ft of water for 35 minutes

Bleach resistant – Bleach wipe test with 3000 cycles

Chemical resistant – Alcohol abrasion test with 100 cycles, Real world chemical susceptibility, sanitiser friendly

Non-Incendive, Class I, Division 2, Group A-D, T4

Powerful 4,000mAh Battery

Supports Wireless Charging (Qi), Quick Charge 4.0, and Pogo Charging

High performance 5.7″ FHD+ Display Protected by Corning® Gorilla® Glass 6

Super-bright display optimized for outdoor visibility. Works with wet hands or while wearing gloves

48MP + 2MP rear camera with Flash, Portrait, Panorama, Beauty, and 4X Zoom, 8MP front camera

4GB RAM, 128GB ROM, Expandable Storage (microSD™)

Programmable key with PTT mode

Android 10 (with upgrade to 11 in Autumn 2021)

Comprehensive 2-year Warranty

Android Enterprise support

Security updates cover for 2 years

Zero-touch support