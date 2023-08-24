Earlier this year, at CES 2023 Samsung first showcased its gigantic 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor and now at Gamescom Samsung has officially announced the availability and pricing for the US, UK, and India markets. This panel represents Samsung’s world-class display technology with its dual displays with maximum 8K resolution support which is currently on show at Gamescom 2023. The Odyssey Neo G9 is the first dual UHD gaming monitor from Samsung that has two 4K curved displays as wide as two 32-inch panels positioned side by side.

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 57” dual UHD gaming monitor will be available from October in the US with a starting price of $2,500 via Samsung.com. The UK market sale dates aren’t yet confirmed while the pre-orders are already live now but it will go on sale later this year with a £2,199.99 retail price. The Neo G9 monitor is priced at Rs 2,25,000 and is now available for purchase via Samsung’s official website in India.

Let’s talk about its display technology, Samsung is popularly known for its best display in the world, and for the Neo G9, the brand uses its signature Quantum Mini LED technology. Samsung opts for the bigger screen sizes for the Neo G9 compared to its 49” Odyssey OLED G9. The Odyssey Neo G9 boasts a stunning 57-inch 1000R curvature VA-type LCD panel with a 32:9 aspect ratio, up to 1000 nits of peak brightness, and 7680×2160 maximum resolution.

The panel supports a 240Hz refresh rate and is compatible with VESA display HDR 1000 standard and HDR1o+ gaming offers incredible detailed, pin-sharp quality and a wide field of view. Furthermore, the monitor offers 1ms response time and AMD Freesync premium pro for smooth gameplay. Samsung packs a bunch of connectivity options in the Neo G9 so connectivity is another strong point that lets you connect to any device hassle-free. You get a 1x display port 2.1, USB HUB v3.0, headphones, and HDMI 2.1.

Samsung also pushing its limit with upgrading the Odyssey Ark 55-inch model which was launched last year. Samsung refreshes an Odyssey Ark 55-inch monitor with the addition of a new Display Port 1.4, HDMI port, and support for Multi-view which offers up to 4 screens at once.