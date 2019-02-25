Samsung Galaxy A50, A30 arrive for mid-tier needs

It might be the week of Mobile World Congress and the season of big, flagship phones, but that’s only part of the story. Indeed, there’s plenty on the horizon for mid-tier consumer needs, including a pair of new Samsung phones, the Galaxy A50 and Galaxy A30.

Although they share physical similarities each features slightly different internal hardware. On the surface they’ll look the same but will just enough unique to merit standalone models.

As to what’s identical, the two have 6.4-inch displays with 1,080 x 2,340 pixel resolution with “3D Glasstic” design. Moreover, they’re the exact same dimensions right down to the millimeter.

While both have a Super AMOLED Infinity-U display, the A50 has an on-screen fingerprint reader. The A30 slides the reader around back.

Both phones include 4,000mAh batteries and include Fast Charging, Samsung Pay, and a number of Bixby-based features. Samsung doesn’t disclose which version of Android powers the two but we assume it’s 9 Pie.

Galaxy A50

The Samsung Galaxy A50 is the more powerful of the duo with a octa-core (Quad 2.3GHz and Quad 1.7GHz) processor bolstered by 4GB RAM. Storage is listed at 64GB with a microSD expansion card slot for up to 512GB of media. A 6GB/128GB variation is also expected.

The rear of the Galaxy A50 houses three cameras, a 25-megapixel, 5-megapixel, and 8-megapixel shooter. Around front is a 25-megapixel sensor.

Samsung Galaxy A50 cameras:

Capture the world without constraint with the Ultra Wide lens . Paired with the ‘intelligent switch’ function, your camera can now identify and recommend when to use the Wide Shot mode .

. Paired with the ‘intelligent switch’ function, your camera can now identify and recommend when to use the Wide Shot mode The 25MP main camera shoots vivid images in bright daylight. While in darkness, the innovative lens enables clear shots by detecting more light and reducing noise. Combined with the Depth lens , the camera offers a Live Focus experience, enabling you to choose exactly where to accentuate.

shoots vivid images in bright daylight. While in darkness, the innovative lens enables clear shots by detecting more light and reducing noise. Combined with the , the camera offers a Live Focus experience, enabling you to choose exactly where to accentuate. AI Camera helps you capture the best scene, with a Scene Optimizer feature to recognize and optimize 20 scenes, and Flaw Detection to make sure you never miss a perfect portrait shot. Bixby Vision uses the camera and AI to help you shop online, translate text and find the information you need.

Galaxy A30

The Samsung Galaxy A30 dials things down a bit with its dual 1.8GHz and Hexa 1.6GHz processor. Memory and storage options are 3GB RAM/32GB and 4GB/64GB with the same microSD expansion card slot.

As for cameras, this one has a 16-megapixel and 5-megapixel dual setup on the back. The front packs a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video chat.

Availability

The Galaxy A50 will be offered in Black, White, Blue and Coral “inspired by scattered light”. The Galaxy A30 looks to be sold in Black, White, and Blue. Pricing and timing has not been disclosed.