Samsung on Tuesday announced that its Galaxy Chromebook 2 is now available for pre-order. First introduced as part of the virtual version of CES 2021, the unit is offered in two colors: Fiesta Red and Mercury Gray.

The pre-orders for the Galaxy Chromebook 2 run from February 16 until the end of the month (28th) through Samsung.com and Best Buy. Consumers who pre-order the new device can earn up to $50 which can be used towards select purchases at the place where the pre-order was made.

The Galaxy Chromebook 2 will be available for general purchase starting March 1. Customers who buy the unit before March 14 will receive up to $30 off of their next purchase from either Samsung.com or Best Buy.

We’re really interested in the Galaxy Chromebook 2; we named it one of the best devices from CES 2021. Not only does it keep the main hardware and capabilities in line with its predecessor, the price comes in at a fraction of the first generation. There’s a trade-off, of course, but it comes in the display resolution. Out is the 4K screen while in comes the QLED display, the first for a Chromebook.