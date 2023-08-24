Lots of rumors and leaks are buzzing in the market about Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S23 FE smartphone which is going to be the fourth member of the Galaxy S23 family. Earlier leaks provide the key specifications and tentative release timeframe which is Quarter 3 for the S23 FE.

Now a new rumor surfaced online that reveals the Galaxy S23 FE will be launched in September which exactly matches with previous rumors. However, Samsung still chooses to remain silent. As of now, we have a bunch of leaks and rumors that suggest Samsung’s cheapest S23 phone will soon hit the market while Samsung hasn’t pulled out single details about its availability.

So far Galaxy S23 FE specs surfaced online again. The upcoming Galaxy S23 FE will feature a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate, a triple rear camera setup at the back just like the S23 and S23+, featuring a 50MP main camera paired with 8MP ultrawide shooter, and 12MP telephoto lens. On the front, it will have a punch-hole 10MP selfie camera.

The smartphone is said to come with two different chipsets which totally depends on the region. Leaks suggest that the smartphone will boast Samsung’s in-house Exynos 2200 chipset in most regions while for the US markets, the device will feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 gen 1 chi[set at the helm. It is said to pack a 4,500mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging tech.

The device will boot the latest Android 13 based on One UI 5.1. Just like its other S23 series members, the Galaxy S23 FE will also be eligible for five years of security patches and four years of major OS updates.