Samsung’s most anticipated Galaxy Unpacked event finally wrapped up on a high note. The brand Samsung currently rules the foldable market, unveiling its latest Gen foldable phones, Galaxy watches, and Tablets in the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event. Have a look at the all devices unveiled in the Galaxy Unpacked event.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 gets a new hinge and powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Chipset

Samsung introduced its latest premium 5th Gen foldable device- the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. Design-wise, it looks almost similar to its predecessor but in terms of hardware and ergonomics, it gets incremental changes. The new Galaxy Z Fold 5 is slightly smaller, thinner, and lighter compared to Z Fold 4, and it weighs just 253 grams.

And one of the notable improvements is, Samsung packs a new hinge for the Z Fold 5 which finally lets you fold the phone flat when closed without any gap. Samsung manages to bring the thickness number to 11.4mm but it is still far away from the recently launched Honor Magic V2 foldable phone which is just 9.9mm thick. In comparison with the Z Fold 4 (Measuring13.4mm) no doubt the successor is a lot thinner.

In terms of hardware, the new Galaxy Z Fold 5 boasts Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip at the helm. The 7.6-inch inner screen gets a brightness boost of up to 1750 nits of peak brightness. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 device will cost you $1800.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 – Enjoy a bigger cover display

Samsung’s one of the prominent flippable smartphones- the Galaxy Z Flip 5 finally made it to the market with some meaningful upgrades. The new 5th gen Z Flip 5 gets a 3.4-inch large real estate on the cover display just like the OPPO Find N2 Flip and Moto Razr 40 Ultra. Yes, the cover screen is fully functional to run almost every Android app without any hiccups.

The Z Flip 5 features Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, similar to the Z Fold 5. It gets a 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate while the cover screen comes with a Super AMOLED panel with a standard 60Hz refresh rate and 720x748p resolution. For optics, the device has a dual rear camera setup which doubles as a selfie camera also, featuring a 12MP main camera and 12MP ultrawide shooter.

With the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and main spotlight large cover display, the Z Flip 5 starts at $999 (The Z Flip 4 was also launched at the same price). Samsung really did a fantastic job with its pricing, despite it gots some major updates Samsung retains the same pricing.

New Galaxy Tab S9 series tablets

Along with the new 5th Gen foldable, Samsung also launched the Galaxy Tab S9 series tablets in the market. The new S9 line of tablets is comprised of Tab S9, Tab S9 Plus, and Tab S9. just Ultra. With just some minor tweaks Samsung refreshes the S9 tablets lineup.

Inside the Tab S9 tablets, there is Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset which is powerful enough to tackle any task whatever you throw at it. The major upgrades come to the displays- Samsung packs OLED screens for the S9 series tablets which means all three variants have an OLED screen. It’s the first time Samsung offering an OLED panel for tablets.

In terms of display size, it remains the same as its predecessor S8. The Tab S9 flaunts an 11-inch panel, the S9 Plus features a 12.4-inch display, and the Tab S9 Ultra sports a 14.6-inch display.

Samsung Tab S9 Ultra retails at $1,199.99, the Tab S9 Plus costs $999.99 and the vanilla Tab S9 kicks off at $799.99.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 with its signature Rotating Bezel

Samsung brings back its signature physical rotating bezel in the new Galaxy Watch 6 classic. Samsung ditched the rotating bezels in its previous models. Similar to the Galaxy Watch 4 classic, the Watch 6 comes with the same 47mm and 43mm wrist sizes, and yes there’s stainless steel case also available for the Watch 6 classic. In terms of pricing, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic starts at $399.99.

Samsung also introduced the Galaxy Watch 6 standard variant along the with Classic variant. Both variants run on Google’s latest Wear OS 4 and One UI 5 custom skin. For the Standard variant, the firm offers 40mm and 44mm sizes and is available in an aluminum case too. The Galaxy Watch 6 standard and classic variant ship with sapphire crystal displays. Samsung also packs a variety of health features with advanced tracking sensors including 24/7 heart monitoring with personalized heart rate zones, advanced sleep tracking, Spo2 monitoring, and other features.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 standard variant will cost you $299.99.

