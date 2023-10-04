Recently, Samsung released its next-gen foldable and watches- the Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold 5, and Galaxy Watch 6 series. Now, Samsung has announced another flagship FE Series smartphone along with two new tablets. Samsung expanding its FE series portfolio with the addition of the new Samsung Galaxy S23 FE (the cheapest member in the S23 family), Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE, and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus- A new addition to the Galaxy Tab S9 series comes with an affordable price point.

With the approach of accessing the flagship experience at an affordable price point, Samsung specially designed an FE series smartphone that offers the same features as its high-end variants smartphones. A member of the Galaxy S23 series- the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE boasts the same premium design with a signature vertical triple rear camera setup and the internals are slightly tweaked but it doesn’t affect the productivity and performance of the device.

New Galaxy S23 FE

Last year, Samsung skipped the FE series smartphone for the S22 series but this year Samsung is back with its signature and more affordable version of the latest Galaxy S23 series smartphones- the Samsung Galaxy S13 FE.

Let’s start with the lenses, the S23 FE has a triple rear camera setup, featuring a 50MP primary camera sensor coupled with a 12MP ultrawide lens and an 8MP telephoto lens with dedicated 3x optical zoom. There is a 10MP snapper at the front for selfies and video chats. You are getting all pro camera features in this device including Samsung’s Nightography feature which captures great shots in low light conditions, digital image stabilization allows you to take steady shots on the go, and the Pro mode where you can customize the entire camera settings like exposure, shutter speed, ISO, and more.

Samsung went with the Qualcomm’s chipset. The Galaxy FE is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor which was announced in November 2021. Still, it’s not the latest processor but it is powerful enough to handle heavy tasks and pro-longed gaming sessions with ease.

The Galaxy S23 FE sports a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x display with 120Hz refresh rate support. For the first time, Samsung is offering a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the FE series smartphone, protecting it from accidental falls and scratches. The smartphone is fully waterproof and dustproof, rated at IP68 offers ingress protection in wet weather conditions.

It packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging support. Samsung claimed that the phone hit the 50% mark in just 30 minutes.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE starts at $599 and the phone is scheduled for sale on October 26 via US Cellular, Verizon, AT&T, and Samsung.com. It comes in four new color options- Cream, Purple, Graphite, and Mint.