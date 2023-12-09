In the early parts of October, AndroidGuys reported the availability of Android 14 OS, coming with new features. Since then, the operating system has been rolled out to different devices.

This month, the update will hit Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE, S21 FE, and other Android devices.

Samsung OTA updates in Europe & U.S

However, Samsung has been doing over-the-air (OTA) updates on dozens of devices, pausing briefly in order to start the new OTAs. It appears that most or all newly launched Galaxy products will automatically inherit Android 14.

Meanwhile, the update for Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is also getting a boost with the One UI 6.0 this week. The good news is that this update has appeared on the Verizon Galaxy S21 FE in the U.S, but unlocked models and other regions may get this sooner or later.

The new updates coming to Galaxy Tab S9 FE and the S21 FE is occurring only in Europe at this time. Devices will be getting One UI 6.0. Also, the new release includes the November 2023 security patch.

According to 9to5google, cellular models and other regions will surely embrace the new updates in weeks to come.

Updates will occur on cheaper Samsung devices

At the present time, several Galaxy A devices are being updated. For example, the Galaxy A52s is now receiving updates in select regions in Europe such as Bulgaria, Germany, and the Netherlands. The updates coming to the device is about 2.29GB. Other regions in Europe will soon get this latest updates.

The A52s was launched with Android 11 but after that, has been updated, with the third update bringing in the Android 14-based One UI 6.0 update.

How to find the update on your device

If you live in the areas mentioned above, you could check if your Android device is able to update. Just navigate to Settings >> Software update >> Download and Install. If the firmware isn’t available for your device, you won’t see it. If you see it, just download it and flash it manually if the OTA update isn’t available yet.