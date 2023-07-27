Yesterday, at the Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung launched its latest Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 foldable smartphones, Galaxy Watch 6, and Tab S9 series. And now, Samsung teased a Galaxy F34 poster on the popular e-commerce site Flipkart confirming the new mid-range Samsung will soon launch in the market.

Samsung’s Galaxy F34 smartphone will launch next month (August) in India but the firm hasn’t shared the exact timeframe for the device. For those who don’t know, Samsung’s F series smartphones are only limited to Indian markets and it’s obvious the upcoming F34 smartphone will be limited to India.

The teaser poster revealed some key specifications of the upcoming Galaxy F34 smartphone. The Galaxy F34 will feature a 120Hz Super AMOLED panel and a 50MP No shake primary sensor. Ahead of the launch, some specifications of the Galaxy F34 smartphone surfaced online, including 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, a big 6.5-inch screen with boosted 1000 nits of peak brightness, and an Exynos 1280 processor. Also, the teaser poster suggests that the smartphone comes in Green and Black color options.

The smartphone will reportedly have a massive 6,000mAh battery capacity which Samsung claimed to last up to two days on a single charge and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It will run on Android 13 based on One UI 5.1 out of the box and will reportedly get four major OS updates (Up to Android 17) and five years of security updates (up to 2027).