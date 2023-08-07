Yesterday, at the Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung launched its latest Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 foldable smartphones, Galaxy Watch 6, and Tab S9 series. And now, Samsung introduced its new smartphone in the F series lineup- the Galaxy F34 is Samsung’s new budget range smartphone unveiled in India.

Samsung’s Galaxy F34 comes in two variant options- the 6GB + 128GB variant retails at Rs 18,999 (~$229) while the 8GB + 128GB model costs Rs 20,999 (~$253). It comes in Electric Black and Mystic Green color options. Pre-orders are started in India and open sales commence on August 12. For those who don’t know, Samsung’s F series smartphones are only limited to Indian markets and it’s obvious the upcoming F34 smartphone will be limited to India.

The Galaxy F34 features a 6.46-inch FHD+ 120Hz Super AMOLED panel and a 50MP No shake primary sensor. The main camera unit is joined by 8MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP macro lens. There’s a 13MP selfie camera on the front.

It is powered by Samsung’s in-house Exynos 1280 processor paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage. The device runs on Android 13 based on One UI 5.1 out of the box. Samsung promises four major OS upgrades and five years of security updates for the Galaxy F34 5G smartphone.

The smartphone houses a massive 6,000mAh battery capacity which Samsung claimed to last up to two days on a single charge and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. To fill that large juice tank, the device has support for 25W fast charging tech, but the charger doesn’t come in the box.