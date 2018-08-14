Qualcomm announces the new high-tier Snapdragon 670

The new Snapdragon 670 represents a strong push by Qualcomm to bring a little feature parity between its Premium (800 series) and High (600-series) tier phones. In the past, the 800-series has always gotten the latest and greatest features, while the 600 series was left in the dark with older ones.

The 670, however is quite the beast. Its Cryo 360 CPU features two performance cores (rated at 2.2GHz) and six efficiency cores (rated at 1.7GHz), for a total of eight cores at 2.0GHz. That’s not quite as powerful as an 800-series processor, but it is 15% faster than the next-best 600-series one. The 670 should see improved graphical processing as well, with an Adreno 615 GPU.

The 670 also features Bluetooth 5, Quick Charge 4+, and a Hexagon 685 AI chip, all cutting-edge specifications normally seen on a higher-tier processor. It also includes support for a 16MP dual-sensor camera or 25MP single-sensor camera, and a 30% reduction in power demands for those sensors. Finally, the Snapdragon 670 features an improved X12 LTE modem, supporting download speeds of up to 600Mbps.

According to Qualcomm:

The Snapdragon 670 Mobile Platform is the latest addition to the family, and is engineered to deliver cutting-edge technologies to mainstream smartphone buyers who want to make the most of what their Snapdragon-powered device has to offer. … Here at Qualcomm Technologies, we’re developing breakthrough technologies that transform how the world connects and communicates, and the Snapdragon 670 Mobile Platform is no exception. By using premium technologies typically found in higher-tier processors, the platform is optimized to bring flagship features to more people. It’s a win for everyone — from OEMs to users — and it opens the doors for further innovation that benefits the mobile industry.

Look for the phones featuring the Snapdragon 670 coming later this year, perhaps as soon as this fall in the States. We’ll keep you informed, as always!

