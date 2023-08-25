RuggON, a global manufacturer of rugged mobile solutions has announced that the SOL PA501 Rugged Tablet is now available with Android 12 and GMS certified.

Why the SOL PA501 Rugged Tablet is needed

Android 12 features a re-imagined user interface, new privacy features designed for safety, and more seamless ways to work. The new features make it easy for the user to operate in whatever environment he finds himself in. The GMS certification is Google’s stamp of approval that the unit meets all spec requirements. Furthermore, this means that the unit is able to fit into any role in any industry requiring an up-to-date, engineered, and built rugged mobile computing device.

The rugged tablet not only delivers exceptional performance but also enables user to operate with ease even in the harshest environments.

SOL PA501 withstands abuse

RuggON made this tablet in a way that it is able to withstand the harshest conditions in the environment. No matter how severe, the SOL PA501 Rugged Tablet will stand firm. It meets IP65, MIL-STD-810G, and MIL-STD-461G. These specs are needed for controlling electromagnetic interference characteristics of subsystems and equipment used in military programs and applications standards.

The manufacturer claims that the SOL PA501 is the industry’s forerunner of things to come in the rugged Android tablet market.

Other benefits

The GMS certification meets stringent enterprise-focused requirements that adds extra level of quality assurance. Another benefit is the increased battery life and optimization it gets with Android 12. The device is capable of reducing multiple battery swaps.

Operators now have more confidence that they can finish missions more efficiently in shorter periods of time. They can bank on the long-lasting power for all-day undertakings such as field operations, drone/UAV operators, and other uses. The privacy, security levels, unparalleled connectivity, and customizable UI to optimize workflow makes it attractive to the type of people who need rugged devices to work.

Get it now

The RuggON SOL PA501 is now available and customers can purchase it through authorized distributors across the United States.