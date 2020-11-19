T-Mobile has deals for the Pixel 4a 5G, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, and more for the holidays

Who’s got the deals? T-Mobile’s got the deals. As we’re swiftly approaching the holidays and Black Friday, T-Mobile is kicking it off with some Holideals starting Friday, November 20, 2020. Whether you’re an existing customer, new customer, Business customer, or a Metro by T-Mobile subscriber–T-Mobile has you covered.

For starters, the Google Pixel 4a with 5G will be available for free with trade-in and activation of a new line. That’s a $500 value on a great phone, our own Scott Webster said this about the version without 5G in his review, “all the phone I will need for the next year or more.”

Samsung fans also have something to look forward to with deals on the latest Galaxy phones and Galaxy Watch Active 2. First up is the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, which you can pick up for only $99 with a new line, or you can grab any of the latest Galaxy phones for $500 off with trade-in, or buy one get one with a new line. For a savings of up to $1000 in total.

As far as the Galaxy Watch Active 2 is concerned, you’ll be able to pick up two of them for $99 when you activate a new line. That’s one for you and one to give away to someone special over the holidays. That’s a fantastic deal on a smartwatch that typically retails over $200.

Business customers aren’t forgotten though, T-Mobile is offering up to $4,750 in bill credits for early termination fees or device payments when you switch 10 lines over to the Un-carrier.

Metro by T-Mobile is also running a promotion where you can switch over and get four lines of unlimited for $25 a month and four free Samsung A21 smartphones after rebate.

Last but not least, all TVision Live subscribers will receive an additional 30+ channels from TVision Vibe, while TVision Live+ and TVision Live Zone subscribers can get 12 months of Apple TV+ for free.