T-Mobile has taken a surprising move by announcing its latest product, the Un-carrier On suitcase. The bag comes with a sleek design looking smart. Also, it is manufactured in collaboration with Samsara Luggage.

Furthermore, people who travel can have something to enjoy as the holidays roll in. They are able to explore the world in new ways. The suitcase is not just smart-looking, it is the ultimate statement piece sure to stand out in a sea of travel bags.

The company is already known for providing industry-leading travel benefits. It takes another step in satisfying the desires of its customers who love to travel. Hence, T-Mobile, by announcing the Un-carrier On makes travel look good.

What to expect from Un-carrier On

Here’s a new way to keep satisfied T-Mobile customers connected in America’s skyways and around the world with Coverage Beyond, said Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile. Coverage Beyond assures customers that their belongings are covered too.

Why wireless and USB-C charging?

Travelers can stop worrying about finding a charging outlet at public places like airports, or office lounges. As previously stated, the Un-carrier On is the only suitcase on the market with wireless charging. An additional benefit is the removable battery pack that arrived with USB-C charging. It ensures that all your devices are always powered up no matter where you are.

Features

Wireless and USB-C Charging – The Un-carrier On is the only carry-on suitcase on the market with wireless charging, and it also comes with a removable battery pack with USB-C charging to ensure all your devices are always powered up. Say goodbye to frantically searching for an outlet in the airport or devices running out of battery on a road trip.

– The Un-carrier On is the only carry-on suitcase on the market with wireless charging, and it also comes with a removable battery pack with USB-C charging to ensure all your devices are always powered up. Say goodbye to frantically searching for an outlet in the airport or devices running out of battery on a road trip. Tag Smart Technology –Turn up the relaxation and rest easy knowing the Un-carrier On helps keep track of belongings from takeoff to touchdown and nearly everywhere in between.

–Turn up the relaxation and rest easy knowing the Un-carrier On helps keep track of belongings from takeoff to touchdown and nearly everywhere in between. Workstation on Wheels – Its flat top work surface provides the perfect place to rest a laptop while sending that final email before entering vacation mode, or streaming movies and shows while drowning out the chaos at your gate.

– Its flat top work surface provides the perfect place to rest a laptop while sending that final email before entering vacation mode, or streaming movies and shows while drowning out the chaos at your gate. Eight-Bag Packing Set – ​As if the Un-carrier On isn’t already a standout, it also comes with an eight-bag packing set to ensure your underwear and toothbrush never touch again. Just let that one sit a minute.

T-Mobile really took things to a whole new level by making sure that Un-carrier On suitcase users can even keep connected even outside of T-Mobile’s network.

T-Mobile also announced that its customers are able to qualify for free Wi-Fi on the biggest U.S airlines. In addition, they get 5GB of free high-speed data per month and that comes with free texting in more than 215 countries and destinations.

Visit Travel Magenta if you’re interested in pre-ordering it. Pre-orders start on November 3 at $325.